Most of the storms will be focused across western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances of Thunderstorm remain in the forecast throughout the rest of the week, but it won’t necessarily be on a statewide scale. Different locations will have storm chances at different times, and some of the storms could produce some heavy rainfall. Severe weather chances are low, but western Kansas may have some encounter with strong wind gusts with a few of the storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be a mix of 70s and 80s through the next few days. The warmest weather on Wednesday will be in central and eastern Kansas. Farther west, expect mainly 70s for highs.

Most of the storms Wednesday evening and overnight will be focused over western Kansas. Thursday will bring the chances farther east and should include more of the state. Severe weather chances will be low but watch for slow moving storms and some heavy rainfall.

Rain potential will stick around Kansas through Saturday before some drier weather returns.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 66.

Thu: High: 82 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 63 Increasing afternoon clouds.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 64 Becoming partly clouy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

