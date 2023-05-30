Most of the storms will be focused across western Kansas

Weather Alert Day - gusty winds the main threat
Most storms will focus across the west
Most storms will focus across the west(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances of Thunderstorm remain in the forecast throughout the rest of the week, but it won’t necessarily be on a statewide scale. Different locations will have storm chances at different times, and some of the storms could produce some heavy rainfall. Severe weather chances are low, but western Kansas may have some encounter with strong wind gusts with a few of the storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be a mix of 70s and 80s through the next few days. The warmest weather on Wednesday will be in central and eastern Kansas. Farther west, expect mainly 70s for highs.

Most of the storms Wednesday evening and overnight will be focused over western Kansas. Thursday will bring the chances farther east and should include more of the state. Severe weather chances will be low but watch for slow moving storms and some heavy rainfall.

Rain potential will stick around Kansas through Saturday before some drier weather returns.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 66.

Thu: High: 82 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 63 Increasing afternoon clouds.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 64 Becoming partly clouy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after...
Andover Police Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after chase with stolen vehicle
Submersion in N Wichita.
Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita
police lights
Clearwater City councilmember identified as man killed in rural Sumner County crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed Sunday one person is critically injured after an industrial...
1 dead after industrial accident

Latest News

Storm outlook around the state
More rain chances around the state today
Rain chances will continue for some Tuesday
More unsettled weather could bring welcome rains
storm outlook
More storms on Memorial Day
Forecast high temperatures on Memorial Day.
Isolated storms still possible on Memorial Day