Second person dead in crash that killed Clearwater councilmember

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a second person involved in a crash that killed Clearwater City Councilmember William “Tex” Titterington II Sunday night has died.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the 1300 block of southbound K-49. Robert Davis was driving south in a Ford truck when he went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line. His truck struck Titterington’s Corvette head-on.

Titterington died at the scene while Davis, a resident of Enid, Okla., was transported in critical condition to Wesley Hospital, where he died early Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com