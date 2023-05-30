Second person dead in crash that killed Clearwater councilmember

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a second person involved in a crash that killed Clearwater City Councilmember William “Tex” Titterington II Sunday night has died.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the 1300 block of southbound K-49. Robert Davis was driving south in a Ford truck when he went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line. His truck struck Titterington’s Corvette head-on.

Titterington died at the scene while Davis, a resident of Enid, Okla., was transported in critical condition to Wesley Hospital, where he died early Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

