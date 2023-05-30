Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register

Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and stole the cash register.(Tuta's Teryaki/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A break-in at a west Wichita restaurant has forced it to close until further notice.

The owners of Tuta’s Teriyaki were alerted Tuesday morning by neighboring businesses that someone had smashed their storefront with a rock.

The individual caused damage to the front door, windows, and interior and stole the restaurant’s cash register preventing it from operating on Tuesday.

Tuta’s is looking for a replacement register that can be programmed to work for the small business.

The owners hope to be open by the end of the week.

