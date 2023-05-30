USD 259 summer food program begins today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to children 18 and younger at 39 locations as part of the Wichita Public Schools Summer Food Program. The program runs May 30–July 28. Due to changes in federal regulations, children must be present to receive a meal and all meals must be consumed onsite.

Dates and times of operation vary at each site. Go to www.usd259.org/summerfood for locations, times and menus.

The meals are available to all children 1-18, not just WPS students or students who qualify for free/reduced meals. No meal reservations are required and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out to participate in the Summer Food Program.

