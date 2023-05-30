Wichita State to conduct national search for baseball coach

Wichita State's Payton Tolle during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, March 12, 2022...
Wichita State's Payton Tolle during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It appears that Loren Hibbs’ time as Wichita State baseball coach is over. WSU athletic director Kevin Saal announced Tuesday that the school will conduct a national search for a new coach.

Hibbs took over the Shockers on an interim basis following the departure of coach Eric Wedge early this year. He guided WSU to a 30-25 record, a nine-win improvement from the previous season. Hibbs was named American Athletic Conference coach of the year, and WSU placed five players on first-team All-AAC, including player of the year Brock Rodden.

The high point of WSU’s season was a sweep of conference leader East Carolina in late April, which vaulted the Shockers into the top 25 and was their first sweep of a ranked opponent in more than 30 years. WSU was unable to maintain that high, finishing 6-10 in the final month of the season and dropping its first two games in the double-elimination AAC Tournament.

Hibbs played at WSU from 1982-84 and was an assistant coach under Gene Stephenson from 1985-92 before becoming coach at Charlotte for the next 27 seasons. Hibbs returned to WSU when he was hired by Wedge as the program’s director of baseball operations in 2019.

Hibbs had previously expressed interest in becoming full-time coach, but it looks like he will not have that opportunity. The Shockers have not reached the postseason since 2013, Stephenson’s last of 36 seasons before he was fired.

While we don’t have a definitive timeline for naming a new head coach, please know that we will work efficiently and thoughtfully,” Saal said in a statement released Tuesday morning, “and we are confident that candidate interest will be strong.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after...
Andover Police Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after chase with stolen vehicle
police lights
Clearwater City councilmember identified as man killed in rural Sumner County crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed Sunday one person is critically injured after an industrial...
1 dead after industrial accident
The Wichita Sky Kings hope to break an attendance record with a free admission event.
Wichita Sky Kings hope to break record attendance with free admission event

Latest News

Jack Kraus wins 4A shot put.
Andale’s Kraus, Meyer, strong in throws, ready for higher purpose
Stanton County senior Chesney Peterson ran the eighth-fastest 1600m time in state history...
Finishing strong: Peterson blazes through final lap, sets record in 1600
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA...
Report: Bucks hiring Raptors’ Adrian Griffin as head coach
Axtell 4x800 relay team.
Nearly 10 percent of Axtell’s student body wins 4x800 relay