11-year-old recounts saving friend’s sister after boat crash at Winfield Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Days after a boat crash left a 10-year-old girl critically injured, her family and friends continue to pray for her recovery. That includes 11-year-old Ally Drake, who was also involved in the crash.

Ally said she and Reilynn Martin have been best friends since third grade. She said this Memorial Day weekend, Rielynn and her family invited Ally to Winfield Lake. But what was supposed to be a day of fun at the lake soon turned severe.

“There was this boat that was just like sitting there and the driver of our boat, the nose was too high up to where he couldn’t see it,” Ally recalls.

She said as soon as the nose of the boat went down, it hit the other boat, sending everyone flying into the water.

“I don’t know if I hit one of the other boats or not,” said Ally. “When I landed in the water when I first came up, I was yelling Rielynn’s name.”

With Rielynn nowhere in sight, Ally said she turned to save her best friend’s six-year-old sister, Rhemie and pulled her to safety.

“I started freaking out. I was looking for everybody, and I saw Rhemie so I grabbed her,” said Ally. “There was a boat that came right by us and he threw out this like square bouy thing and I put Rhemie on it, and I slowly swam us to the ladder to climb up.”

While mostly everyone else on the boat was okay, Ally learned that her best friend suffered the most critical injuries. 12 News spoke with Reilynn’s dad, Chad Martin, over the weekend.

“It crushed her skull, it is embedded in her brain. So, she had actual damaged pieces in her brain. They got that situated and put a plate in there, bolted it [and] fixed the bad part of the skull,” said Martin.

Ally said she’ll be at the hospital with her best friend as long as she’s allowed to stay.

“All we can do is pray for her,” she said.

12 News’ Branden Stitt has remained in contact with the Martin family. They say she has been off her coma meds for 24 hours and is having steady brain activity.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

