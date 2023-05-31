2 more candidates enter Wichita mayoral race

The number of candidates running for Wichita city mayor continues to grow. On Wednesday, Bryan Frye and Jared Cerullo announced they had officially filed for the seat.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - City councilmember Bryan Frye and former city councilmember Jared Cerullo are the latest candidates to file to run for Wichita City mayor.

Frye has served on the Wichita city council since 2015 but cannot run for his council seat again due to term limits.

In 2021, Cerullo, a former radio and television news reporter, was chosen by the Wichita City Council to serve the unexpired term for District 3 councilmember James Clendenin who resigned.

Shelia M. Davis (Rainman), Anthony Gallardo, Tom Kane, Celeste Racette and Julie Rose Stroud have also filed to run for mayor.

Current mayor Brandon Whipple is expected to run for re-election but has not yet officially filed or made an announcement. Lily Wu is also officially campaigning but hasn’t filed yet.

Candidates have until June 1 to register for city elections. The primary is set for Aug. 1.

