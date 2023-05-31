Another round of scattered storms will move across the state today

A couple storms could be on the stronger side, but the main threat is flooding rains
Storm chances today
Storm chances today
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are coming to a stop, but additional storms are expected later today. In between the rain chances it will be a warm and muggy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Showers and storms will move into western Kansas after 4 pm today, and then move east into central Kansas tonight. The Wichita area should stay dry this evening, but storms are possible after midnight.

Like the past few days, the main concern is areas of heavy rainfall, and possible flooding. While a few storms may be strong with small hail and damaging wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The present weather pattern promises to stay intact through the week, and possibly into the weekend. However, the showers and storms should be more widespread with pockets of heavy rainfall tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; storms possible, mainly late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 82.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 80. Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 79. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 82. More clouds than sun.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

