Bluestem’s Destiny Masters writing legacy for WSU track

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When Destiny Masters was coming up as a multi-event athlete at Bluestem, she didn’t believe college track was in her future.

“I had a track coach and he reached out to Wichita State thinking I could be good enough, which I never thought I could be,” she said.

Wichita State track coach Steve Rainbolt admitted he didn’t know much about Masters other than she jumped 5-foot-6 in the high jump and she competed in sprints in the hurdles. With a basketball background as well, he saw a potential college multi-athlete on his hands.

“We are possibility thinkers - athletes that might be a diamond in the rough, so to speak,” Rainbolt said, “and that’s what we thought about her.”

Masters enrolled in Wichita State a year early, beginning to compete with college teammates during a redshirt year and admittedly taking her lumps.

“I did not see this coming. I hit a wall,” she said. :I was not even close to even being one of the best ones of the team and putting in the hard work, but I never thought I’d get to nationals or anything at this high of a level.”

That hard work has since paid off. She’s only the second female at WSU to record a 6-foot mark in the high jump. She also became the AAC champion in the heptathlon prior to punching a ticket to nationals in the high jump last week.

I’m gonna try my best to just be in the moment because I’m so bad about being in the moment and just having fun with it. It’s just about doing my absolute best.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com