WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is holding a media briefing regarding recent pool and splash pad vandalism at 9:30 a.m. at Aley Pool, 1800 S Seneca St.

“If you see something, say something, call Crime Stoppers. Call 911.”

Councilman Blubaugh

Last night, Aley Pool in District 4 received significant vandalism, including the destruction of 20-25 chairs via fire, destruction of sun shades and more. Today, the pool will be closed. Our park and recreation amenities belong to us all, and senseless vandalism hurts our… pic.twitter.com/253V014f67 — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) May 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com