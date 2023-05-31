Colony of bees safely removed from gas station

Experts removed a colony of bees from a Texas 7-Eleven gas station. (KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A colony of honey bees took over the wall of a 7-Eleven gas station in Texas, and bee experts were called to safely remove them.

“There’s a possibility that they’ve been here for three years,” Honey Bee Patriot employee Cheryl Hazelton said.

Hazelton said it can be dangerous when bees form a colony.

“Bees can form combs within like three weeks, a good size portion of combs. So, after they’ve been here for about three years, they’ve actually kind of made this wall their home. If you start using machinery like lawnmowers, weed wackers or anything that creates a vibration, then you can agitate them and that’s when you really start running into problems,” Hazelton said.

One exhibit curator said if bees feel threatened, they’ll use their defense of stinging.

Before the work started, Hazelton talked about the process of removing the bees. She said the first step was a pipe had to be blocked to prevent the bees from getting inside the building.

“And once we get that done, we’re going to start removing it brick by brick and once we get enough bricks off we can determine how big the colony is. Then, we’re gonna actually start removing comb and putting it into a box,” Hazelton said.

After they removed the bees, they treated the area so that the bees would not return.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submersion in N Wichita.
Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita
Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an...
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Latest News

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, a Chinese J-16 fighter flys aggressively...
China responds to US complaint over plane intercept with demand for end to surveillance flights
The City of Wichita said someone broke into the Aley Park Pool overnight May 31, 2023, leaving...
City of Wichita addresses recent vandalisms of local splash pads, pools
Sarah Perkins holds her 1-year-old son, Cal Sabey, at a relative's home in Centennial, Colo.,...
When should children be removed from their homes? A federal lawsuit raises thorny questions.
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby