Former Wichita State interim Loren Hibbs releases statement, ‘I have been 100% all in’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, Wichita State Athletic Director Kevin Saal announced the university’s decision to open a national search for WSU’s next baseball coach rather than retaining Loren Hibbs. The former interim head coach spoke out on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The statement cleared up Hibbs’ stance on if he was willing to take on full-time head coaching responsibilities going forward if he was retained stating, ‘I have been 100% all in to continue as the Head Baseball Coach at WSU beyond this season.’

Hibbs’ full statement that was posted on Twitter is in full below:

“Shocker Nation, thank you for your incredible support during the past year. My family and I sincerely appreciate all who have reached out during a very challenging season. It has been a tremendous honor for me to lead this program!

Thank you to our coaches, staff, and student-athletes for representing Wichita State University in a first-class manner. I’m grateful for your loyalty, work ethic, and daily commitment to Shocker Baseball. You all are special.

I am a product of this community and have two degrees from Wichita State University. Nothing means more to me than Shocker Baseball... our history, our players, our alumni, our boosters, and most importantly, the direction of our program. I bleed Black and Yellow; I will be a proud Shocker long after others have passed through!

Our program had 5 Core Values that provided the base for our positive culture: Come Ready to Work, Be Coachable, Be a Great Teammate, Communicate, Compete.

Our student-athletes accepted these standards and performed at a high level in the classroom, in the community, and on the field.

I’m a coach, mentor, and educator. I’ve dedicated my entire professional life to the development of student-athletes, on the field, in the classroom, and in life. Our family left a great situation in Charlotte and came to Wichita to help turn this program around in whatever capacity was needed; any assumptions about my “intent” are just that-- assumptions. I have been 100% all in to continue as the Head Baseball Coach at WSU beyond this season. Unfortunately, despite my desire to continue as Head Coach, Shocker Baseball will have a new leader.

I wish Wichita State Baseball success going forward.”

