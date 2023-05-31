Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submersion in N Wichita.
Police identify man killed after bulldozer rolls into north Wichita pond
Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an...
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Latest News

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote to avert default on track with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage
USD 259 begins Summer Food Program