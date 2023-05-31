‘Mr. Stinky Feet’ uses song, dance to help kids prepare for future

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A young crowd gathered Wednesday at the Wichita Advanced Learning Library broke into song and dance with “Mr. Stinky Feet.”

Jim Cosgrove, also known as “Mr. Stinky Feet,” has been rocking education for 25 years. Now, he’s helping the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office promote the LearningQuest 529 Savings Program in a fun way.

Wednesday provided Cosgrove with the opportunity to address the importance of planning for the future in a way that effectively engages children who are entertained as they learn.

