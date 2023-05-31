Parents remember young couple killed in crash near Derby

Couple killed in crash near Derby
Couple killed in crash near Derby(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A young couple’s lives were cut short over the weekend - when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into them near Derby.

Police say that driver lead officers on a chase that started in Andover on Sunday before being called off. Later, the driver struck a guardrail and hit two vehicles, colliding with the second vehicle head-on and killing the two people inside - Alyna Elder and Nathaniel Ashworth.

Scott and Charlene Elder describe their daughter, Alyna, as a hard worker. Despite obstacles that may have been in her way, they say she was determined to succeed and gain confidence.

“When she was getting her driver’s license, she worked hard, really hard, and studied. She got frustrated at times, she kept pressing on. God bless her. She got her driver’s license,” said Alyna’s dad, Scott.

When she met Nathaniel at a church lock-in, her parents say the two clicked instantly. They were working towards spending the rest of their lives together.

“They were looking at apartments, mobile home parks and other types of things to see, ‘How much would we need to pay? How much would we need to save to be able to make this so we can get out and start our lives together?’ That’s what they were wanting to do, so badly,” said Alyna’s mom, Charlene.

The Elders say Nathaniel and Alyna were killed as they were heading to a party to celebrate her (Alyna) parents’ (The Elders) wedding anniversary.

Though it’s been a devastating loss, Alyna’s parents say church and community support and outreach have been overwhelming.

“Anything they can do to help. They’ve seen the stories. ‘What can we do to help?’ That reassures me there’s a lot of good people in the world,” said Scott.

No details have been released on the condition of the 19-year-old suspect driver or when charges will be filed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Alyana and Nathaniel’s funeral expenses.

