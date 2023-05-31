Rain bringing relief, hope to NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past few weeks, pats of northwest Kansas, including the Oakley area, have seen some much-needed rain, giving lawns and crops a chance to grow. While the relief comes late to make a significant difference for the upcoming wheat harvest, there is hope for other crops.

With more plants beginning to thrive and grass green, people in Oakley said their town hasn’t looked this way in some time.

“Just being able to look around and see green, we hadn’t realized just how brown it’s been for so entirely long,” said Oakley area farmer Julie Maurath.

The rain is helping Maurath in numerous ways, beyond appreciating the greener views.

“It not only affects us farmers but it affects our community at large. When we get moisture, it really gives us hope,” she said.

The rain is playing a large role with her crops.

“Corn, soybeans coming up. So some of the spring crops are coming up and the rain has been a big help,” Maurath said.

In town, many are thankful for the growing grass, including Dewayne Ogdin who has a job working on yards.

“I just go around and cut a lot of grass, more or less,” he said. “It’s not hard at all as long as you just get up and do it. It ain’t gonna get done by itself.

As long as the rain comes, he’ll have steady work.

“If we get a lot of rain, it just grows real fast, and we need the rain,” Ogdin said.

Maurath and Ogdin said they’re looking forward to rain chances continuing throughout the week.

