Rain bringing relief, hope to NW Kansas

Much-needed rain has turned lawns and fields green in parts of NW Kansas.
Much-needed rain has turned lawns and fields green in parts of NW Kansas.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past few weeks, pats of northwest Kansas, including the Oakley area, have seen some much-needed rain, giving lawns and crops a chance to grow. While the relief comes late to make a significant difference for the upcoming wheat harvest, there is hope for other crops.

With more plants beginning to thrive and grass green, people in Oakley said their town hasn’t looked this way in some time.

“Just being able to look around and see green, we hadn’t realized just how brown it’s been for so entirely long,” said Oakley area farmer Julie Maurath.

The rain is helping Maurath in numerous ways, beyond appreciating the greener views.

“It not only affects us farmers but it affects our community at large. When we get moisture, it really gives us hope,” she said.

The rain is playing a large role with her crops.

“Corn, soybeans coming up. So some of the spring crops are coming up and the rain has been a big help,” Maurath said.

In town, many are thankful for the growing grass, including Dewayne Ogdin who has a job working on yards.

“I just go around and cut a lot of grass, more or less,” he said. “It’s not hard at all as long as you just get up and do it. It ain’t gonna get done by itself.

As long as the rain comes, he’ll have steady work.

“If we get a lot of rain, it just grows real fast, and we need the rain,” Ogdin said.

Maurath and Ogdin said they’re looking forward to rain chances continuing throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Submersion in N Wichita.
Police identify man killed after bulldozer rolls into north Wichita pond
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Devin Joel in connection with his mother's death.
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Latest News

The Rooks County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to secure a K9 grant.
Rooks County needs public’s help to secure K9 grant
Susan's Kids, a Wichita non-profit, is working to collect bags and suitcases for foster...
Susan’s Kids collecting bags for foster children
USD 259 begins Summer Food Program
Man killed when bulldozer rolls into manmade lake