Rooks County needs public’s help to secure K9 grant

The Rooks County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to secure a K9 grant.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in obtaining the 2023 Aftermath K9 Grant.

The sheriff’s office said each person to vote up to three times a day. Here’s how it works.

1. Website: Visit the K9 Grant page, https://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant - Find the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office K9 Luka, then click to vote = 1 vote.

2. Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/AftermathCares - Follow the page, then like and comment on the daily K9 Grant post with “Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton KS” = 1 vote.

3. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aftermathk9grant/ - Follow the page, then like and comment on the daily K9 Grant post with “Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton KS” = 1 vote.

