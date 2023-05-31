Sedgwick County Zoo says ‘goodbye’ to Pudgie the Hippo

On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of Pudgie the 50-year-old hippo.
On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of Pudgie the 50-year-old hippo.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its members, Pudgie, the hippopotamus.

The zoo said it made the difficult decision to euthanize Pudgie due to ongoing health issues and declining mobility due to her age. She was 50 years old.

“In recent years, keepers and veterinarians at SCZ had been providing specialized geriatric care to keep Pudgie comfortable and ensure she maintained a good quality of life. However, she recently took an obvious downward turn and it became clear that her pain was too difficult to manage,” said the zoo.

A necropsy (animal autopsy) will be performed on Pudgie to further understand the extent of her health conditions. She was born Oct. 18, 1972, at Houston Zoo and has called Sedgwick County Zoo home since 1973, when she joined hippo Sweetie Pie in the Zoo’s African Veldt habitat. The two have lived together at SCZ for the past five decades.

The zoo said keepers will devote extra time to monitoring Sweetie’s behavior and well-being now that her best friend is gone.

“No doubt one of the most iconic animals at SCZ, Pudgie will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her,” the zoo said.

Pudgie’s keepers encourage her fans to share their memories with us on social media as a way to commemorate the amazing life she shared with our community.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Submersion in N Wichita.
Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita
Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an...
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Latest News

North junction flyover set to open next month.
New flyover opens for Wichita’s North Junction
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Clay County judge grants motion to seal criminal case of Andrew Lester
The City of Wichita said someone broke into the Aley Park Pool overnight May 31, 2023, leaving...
Wichita city leaders ‘extremely frustrated’ after vandals set fire, destroy equipment at local pool
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer