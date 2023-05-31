SpaceX capsule lights up Kansas sky during splashdown

Kansans captured photos and videos of the spacecraft as it glowed bright red light and streaked across the night sky.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The SpaceX Dragon capsule was visible over parts of Kansas as the spacecraft Tuesday night as prepared to splash down into the Gulf of Mexico.

The SpaceX capsule was carrying four passengers from the International Space Station.

Viewers sent in photos and videos of the spacecraft as the golden light streaked across the night sky.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Submersion in N Wichita.
Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after...
Andover Police Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after chase with stolen vehicle
Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an...
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
police lights
Clearwater City councilmember killed in rural Sumner County crash

Latest News

SpaceX Dragon visible over Kansas ahead of splashdown
Ally Drake and Reilynn Martin
11-year-old recounts saving friend’s sister after boat crash at Winfield Lake
Ally Drake and Reilynn Martin
11-year-old recounts saving friend's sister in boat crash
Parents remember couple killed in crash near Derby