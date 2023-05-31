Storms remain scattered and unlikely to be severe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More scattered thunderstorms on the way to Kansas over the next few days, but severe weather chances remain very low for the region. Slow moving storms will pose a risk of heavy rainfall, but large hail and damaging wind gusts are not likely on a big scale.

The highest chances for rain into the night will be in southwest and parts of central Kansas. Wichita may have a few hit and miss storms early Thursday, but chances will pick up heading into the afternoon (except in far western Kansas). Expect highs to be in the 70s and 80s once again with gusty south winds for the western half of the state.

Storm chances will fade a bit into Thursday night, but they will be back again (isolated) on Friday. High temperatures will mostly be in the 70s.

Much of the state will be looking at some storms again Saturday, with the highest chances in the morning for western Kansas. Farther east, the potential will stretch through the morning and into the afternoon.

Drier weather and much warmer weather are on the way for next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few storms well after midnight. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: A few AM storms, then mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 80 Mostly cloudy; a few isolated storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 63 Scattered storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 62 Turning mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

