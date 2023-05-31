Susan’s Kids collecting bags for foster children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit is working to give foster children a sense of normalcy.

Susan’s Kids is holding its second annual bag drive during National Foster Care Month.

The organization is asking for donations of various types of bags. Anything from backpacks and suitcases to duffel bags and diaper bags of various sizes and colors.

They said when a child is removed from a home they’re often given a trash bag to quickly pack their things.

”It’s not a good feeling when you’re already having a really hard day to add on to the fact that subconsciously you’re being told that you’re garbage, here’s a trash bag,” said Susan’s Kids social media strategist, Britt English.

The bag drive runs through June 5. By that time, Susan’s Kids hopes to collect 1,600 bags.

