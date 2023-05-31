WATCH LIVE: Ribbon cutting for opening of I-135, I-235 flyover

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The new flyover replaces the old “loop ramp” that has caused slowdowns and backups during the afternoon drive.

The official opening will happen after a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Crews are already working on the next phases of the project, including an exit that will take traffic directly from northbound I-235 to eastbound K-96.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says this will help relieve back-ups during the morning drive.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Submersion in N Wichita.
Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita
Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an...
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Latest News

The City of Wichita said someone broke into the Aley Park Pool overnight May 31, 2023, leaving...
Wichita city leaders ‘extremely frustrated’ after vandals set fire, destroy equipment at local pool
The SpaceX Dragon was visible over parts of Kansas as the spacecraft, carrying four passengers,...
SpaceX capsule lights up Kansas sky during splashdown
SpaceX Dragon visible over Kansas ahead of splashdown
Ally Drake and Reilynn Martin
11-year-old recounts saving friend’s sister after boat crash at Winfield Lake