WATCH LIVE: Ribbon cutting for opening of I-135, I-235 flyover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The new flyover replaces the old “loop ramp” that has caused slowdowns and backups during the afternoon drive.

The official opening will happen after a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Crews are already working on the next phases of the project, including an exit that will take traffic directly from northbound I-235 to eastbound K-96.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says this will help relieve back-ups during the morning drive.

