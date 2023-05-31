WATCH LIVE: Ribbon cutting for opening of I-135, I-235 flyover
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The new flyover replaces the old “loop ramp” that has caused slowdowns and backups during the afternoon drive.
The official opening will happen after a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Crews are already working on the next phases of the project, including an exit that will take traffic directly from northbound I-235 to eastbound K-96.
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says this will help relieve back-ups during the morning drive.
