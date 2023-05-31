WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman died Tuesday evening and her son has been arrested in connection to her death.

Wichita police said they received a call to 911 around 5:15 p.m. from a man who said that he had hit his mother over the head with a rock.

Lt. Krys Henderson, Watch Commander for the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol East said officers responded to a home in 5700 E. Central where they found a 46-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head and upper body. The woman was moved from the backyard so she could be treated by EMS. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Around that same time, Henderson said police received additional calls about a man in his 20s who had run from the residence. Officers found a man matching the description carrying a large knife. He was taken into custody without incident.

Henderson said the woman died at the hospital around 6:15 p.m.

Henderson said there is no threat to the public. Homicide detectives and investigators will remain on the scene throughout the evening.

