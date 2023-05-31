WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested

Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an...
Wichita police said a woman died from the injuries she suffered Tuesday evening during an alleged clubbing involving her son.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman died Tuesday evening and her son has been arrested in connection to her death.

Wichita police said they received a call to 911 around 5:15 p.m. from a man who said that he had hit his mother over the head with a rock.

Lt. Krys Henderson, Watch Commander for the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol East said officers responded to a home in 5700 E. Central where they found a 46-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head and upper body. The woman was moved from the backyard so she could be treated by EMS. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Around that same time, Henderson said police received additional calls about a man in his 20s who had run from the residence. Officers found a man matching the description carrying a large knife. He was taken into custody without incident.

Henderson said the woman died at the hospital around 6:15 p.m.

Henderson said there is no threat to the public. Homicide detectives and investigators will remain on the scene throughout the evening.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Submersion in N Wichita.
Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after...
Andover Police Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after chase with stolen vehicle
police lights
Clearwater City councilmember killed in rural Sumner County crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed Sunday one person is critically injured after an industrial...
1 dead after industrial accident

Latest News

Couple killed in crash near Derby
Parents remember young couple killed in crash near Derby
Argonia Jr Sr High School
Argonia School District moving to 4-day week
Argonia Jr Sr High School
Argonia schools move to 4-day week
Jonesboro firefighters responded to a gas leak Thursday afternoon on Culberhouse Street.
Gas lines struck in Garden City