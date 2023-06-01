4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submersion in N Wichita.
Police identify man killed after bulldozer rolls into north Wichita pond
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Devin Joel in connection with his mother's death.
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
Tuta's Teryaki closed in west Wichita for a few days after someone broke into the business and...
Thieves break into west Wichita restaurant, steal register
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.
Couple killed in crash near Derby
Parents remember young couple killed in crash near Derby

Latest News

FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras
Rain bringing relief, hope to NW Kansas
Wichita city leaders ‘extremely frustrated’ after vandals set fire, destroy equipment at local pool
FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes