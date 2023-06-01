Bomb threat prompts evacuation at E. Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A public information officer with the Wichita Police Department confirmed the bomb threat reported at the Walmart near Kellogg and Greenwich was a false call. Employees at the store were cleared to go back inside.

A bomb threat at an east Wichita Walmart prompted an evacuation of the store. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call was made a little after 6 p.m. from the Walmart store near Kellogg and Greenwich.

An hour later, investigators remain on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com