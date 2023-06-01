Bomb threat prompts evacuation at E. Wichita Walmart

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A public information officer with the Wichita Police Department confirmed the bomb threat reported at the Walmart near Kellogg and Greenwich was a false call. Employees at the store were cleared to go back inside.

A bomb threat at an east Wichita Walmart prompted an evacuation of the store. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call was made a little after 6 p.m. from the Walmart store near Kellogg and Greenwich.

An hour later, investigators remain on the scene.

