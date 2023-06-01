City of Wichita working to conserve water as levels at Cheney Reservoir decline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As ongoing drought continues to plague much of Kansas, the City of Wichita announced Thursday that it has begun conserving water and encourages residents to do the same.

Half of Wichita’s annual drinking water comes from Cheney Reservoir. The Wichita water facility blends surface water from Cheney with equus beds well-field to meet water quality standards. As levels have declined, the city has entered Stage 2 of its Codified Drought Response Plan.

Don Henry, Assistant Director of Public Works, Water and Utilities said the current stage calls for 3 primary measures: implementation of an internal conservation plan, enacting the water rebate program and reducing lawn and gardening water usage.

Mayor Bandon Whipple said the city has also already taken a number of conservation measures including reducing water on parkland and city-owned grassy areas, irrigating city golf courses with pond water, wells and using drought-resistant grasses, using gray water on trees, only cleaning city vehicles when necessary and using water efficient devices at city facilities, along with other measures.

The city has also expanded its water rebate program not only to Wichita water customers but also to water customers outside of Wichita, and in other city and towns that purchase wholesale water from the City of Wichita. The program offers rebates to customers who purchase water-saving appliances and devices.

Henry said this time of year, outdoor watering makes up a big chunk of the demand on Wichita’s water supply. He said water customers are encouraged to find ways to save and cut back as much as they can on outdoor watering.

With the Riverfest set to kick off on Friday, Whipple said the city will run its water fountains, but the fountains will be turned off after the festival.

You can find more ways to save water and check out the City of Wichita’s conservation efforts at savewichitawater.com.

