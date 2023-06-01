Does It Work: Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater is an all-natural product claimed to remove the toughest stains around, even if they’re already set in.

The stain treater’s makers say their formula is unique because it’s free of harsh ingredients. Does Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Cassie Quintero, manager of The Laundry Station, in Wichita.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com