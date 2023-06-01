‘Hammer wielding graffiti bandits’: Old Town vandalism frustrates business owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From writing all over an electrical box to tagging a stop sign, security cameras at the Pumphouse in Old town captured three women vandalizing city property last Monday night.

Pumphouse Manager Daaron Adelgren said he was upsets by what he saw in the security footage: three teens or young women tagging city property behind his business. At least two of the trio wielded a hammer.

“We knew what they’re up to. Obviolsy we have it on video, part of what they were up to. But there is no reason to be carrying around a hammer at midnight on a Monday night, no good reason.

Adelgren said if graffiti isn’t painted over or cleaned, “it just degrades the entire area.”

“It is the opposite of what we want for Old Town and what we want for Wichita,” he said.

Adelgren said small acts of vandalism allowed to go unchecked can turn into bigger acts with much higher property damage. He created a video he shared on social media in the effort to identify the vandals.

“Hopefully they well get caught and held accountable and learn from this,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three suspects or has further information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

