June 1 marks deadline for candidates to enter Wichita mayoral race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those wishing to seek election in the race for Wichita mayor have until the end of the business day on Thursday to file as official candidates.

According to the Sedgwick County Election Office, nine people have filed to run for mayor. They are:

The 2023 primary is set for Aug. 1. The top two candidates to receive the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

