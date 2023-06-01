June 1 marks deadline for candidates to enter Wichita mayoral race

Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those wishing to seek election in the race for Wichita mayor have until the end of the business day on Thursday to file as official candidates.

According to the Sedgwick County Election Office, nine people have filed to run for mayor. They are:

The 2023 primary is set for Aug. 1. The top two candidates to receive the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

