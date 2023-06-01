KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Ella Johnson

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Honors 4.0, NHS officer, FBLA officer, and FFA officer

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Cheerleading, Track, FBLA, FFA, NHS

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love reading books.

Dream Job: Dentist that owns their own practice.

College & Major: Kansas State University majoring in Biochemistry

Future Plans: I want to go to Kansas State University and get a degree in biochemistry. Then I want to go to dental school and eventually own my own dental practice.

