Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Devin Joel in connection with his mother's death.
WPD: Mother dies from injuries to head, body, son arrested
police lights
Possible bomb threat prompts evacuation at E. Wichita Walmart
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Submersion in N Wichita.
Police identify man killed after bulldozer rolls into north Wichita pond
Fuller family, moving to Wichita from Utah
Utah family moving to Wichita starting over after truck, trailer stolen

Latest News

A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
FILE - A Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of...
Rabbi recounts fear and heroism during deadliest antisemitic attack in US history
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.
Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
White House says Biden is ‘fine’ after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation