Scattered storms are likely around the state today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to numerous showers and storms, and we will remain wet through midday. After a mostly dry afternoon, another batch of showers/storms is likely this evening. While pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, severe weather is unlikely today.

A good supply of clouds will keep us cooler today compared to the past few days. However, afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s are only a few degrees below normal for the first day of June.

Get set to stay wet on Friday and Saturday as several rounds of rain and thunder sweep across Kansas. While it’s difficult to determine the exact timing, the better chances will take place during the afternoon and evening.

A weather pattern change is expected on Sunday into early next week. Fewer, if any storms will lead to warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, and possibly lower 90s by late next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Shower and storms, mainly in the morning. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 79.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 82.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 79. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 82. More clouds than sun.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 87. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

