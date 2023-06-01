“She’s awake!”: Kan. family shares encouraging update on girl severely injured in boat crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The family of a 10-year-old girl severely injured in a May 25 boat crash at Winfield Lake provided an update that’s generated excitement and words of encouragement from supporters. Nearly a week after Rielynn Martin suffered devastating injuries including a fractured skull, the girl is awake and is responsive, the family shared in a post on the Facebook page, “Rally for Rielynn.”

The post said Rielynn recognized loved ones and is able to breathe on her own. She’s able to answer questions and follow directions, a feat that has many breathing a collective sigh of relief, although there’s a long road to recovery ahead for the 10-year-old.

Earlier this week, 12 News spoke with Rieylnn’s father, Chad Martin, about what happened and what lies ahead. He said all he could do is ask for prayers as he waits by his daughter’s side. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family with expenses in Rielynn’s recovery. If you would like to donate, click here.

