Storm chance continues for a few more days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that chances for showers and storms will continue tonight and through the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible across the state this evening and tonight. The overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

It will be a mild start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

More showers and storms will be possible throughout the day with activity becoming a bit more widespread during the late afternoon and evening. Once again, the threat of severe weather will remain low.

The chance for scattered storms will continue on Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80. More isolated storms will be possible on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s again.

We will get a break from the storm chances into next week as the storm system moves away from Kansas. High temperatures will get warmer with mid to upper 80s possible next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 65

Sat: High: 80 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

