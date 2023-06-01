Utah family moving to Wichita starting over after truck, trailer stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Utah family moving to Wichita is having to start over after nearly everything they owned was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Denver.

Looking forward to a new career and life in Kansas, the Fuller family packed up everything they own and loaded it up. The family thought their possessions were safe, secured in a trailer in the parking lot of a Denver hotel near the airport.

That stop turned into a nightmare with thieves stealing the family’s truck and trailer. This week, Matthew Fuller, his wife, Lindsey and their sons, Henry, packed up their truck and trailer on their trip from St. George, Utah to Wichita. They’re looking for answers after the overnight stop about 520 turned into a nightmare.

“We tried to find a good place near the airport, the nicer part of town, that type of area. We have a lot of valuables,” Matthew Fuller said. “That next morning, we woke up and the truck and trailer were gone.”

With the trailer, all of their possessions were gone, including Henry’s clothing and clay prints of his hands and feet from when he was born.

The Fullers said the hotel won’t give them surveillance footage and Apple AirTags on their luggage, used for tracking, were tossed out of the trailer. Police later found the trailer, but it was burned.

“It’s more sentimental things. That is what really has been hard,” Lindsey Fuller said.

While friends and family are helping in any way they can, they’re now having to start over.

“We planned to move in [Wednesday] and there was a huge trailer that’s not here,” Lindsey said. “There’s nothing to move in now.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for new items.

