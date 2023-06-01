Riverfest kicks off Friday in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain started coming down in Wichita on Thursday, and it’s expected that showers could last throughout the day and into parts of Friday when Riverfest kicks off in downtown Wichita.

The food court opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, and no button is needed to access the event’s footprint, according to festival officials.

Wichitans will gather downtown for the Sundown Parade which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The route begins at 2nd and Main then goes south on Main to English, left going back east, then north on Market where the floats will disband.

The River Run begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Street closings will impact the downtown area. You can find those details here: https://wichitariverfest.com/river-run

Other featured events include:

Sunday: Downtown Get Down on Douglas between Main and Waco, includes funnel cake eating and cornhole contests.

Monday: Gospel Fest featuring Le’Andria Johnson

Tuesday: Miltary Salute. Anyone with a military ID will not need a Rivefest button. This includes active, non-active, reservists and veterans

Thursday: Cajun Food Fest and Throwback Thursday (admission with any past official Riverfest button)

Fireworks will take place on the First Friday of Riverfest at 10:15 p.m. and on the final Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Riverfest runs from June 2-10. You can enjoy all of the events with your Rivefest button: $15 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years old and children under 5 and under are free. Buttons can be purchased at any area QuikTrip.

