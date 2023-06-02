Andover teen injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 17-year-old male from Andover.

Police said around 3:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The 17-year-old had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The teen underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to police.

Through their investigation, officers learned the incident occurred in the parking of the 900 block of West Central Avenue. The 17-year-old victim got into an argument with another male. That person was leaving in a vehicle with other unknown males when shots were fired striking the 17-year-old once. Several teenagers were in the parking lot at the time.

Officers used Flock and developed a suspect vehicle and tag. A follow-up is in progress regarding that vehicle. Investigators are working to fully determine what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com