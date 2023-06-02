Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,” did not show up for court on Monday.(Tulsa County Jail)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Infamous Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was recently added to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Babudar is wanted for robbing a bank near Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December. In March, he was charged with removing an ankle monitor and failed to appear in Oklahoma for a scheduled court appearance. An arrest warrant was issued with a $1 million bond.

Babudar, 28, gained notoriety in recent years for his presence on social media and at Chiefs games all across the country. He appeared at games in a wolf outfit and said he drove across the country to see every game.

He was arrested in Oklahoma came two days before the Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans, accused of robbing a bank near Tulsa. His bond was reduced from $200,000 to $80,000 in February, and he bonded out on Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Chargers social media team pokes fun at infamous Chiefs fan

The ‘Most Wanted’ list included Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke, who was found by U.S. Marshalls on Wednesday, and wanted for attempted capital murder.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
“She’s awake!”: Kan. family shares encouraging update on girl severely injured in boat crash
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
police lights
Possible bomb threat prompts evacuation at E. Wichita Walmart
Fuller family, moving to Wichita from Utah
Utah family moving to Wichita starting over after truck, trailer stolen

Latest News

Andover teen injured in early morning shooting
Turkey legs
Where’s Shane? Kicking off Riverfest 2023
Wichita Police are searching for a shooter they say injured two people outside a bar. It...
WPD: 2 injured in shooting at southeast Wichita nightclub
police lights
Man injured in Ark City shooting, 3 arrested after chase