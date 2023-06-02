Local program seeks fresh produce donations to feed the hungry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local initiative is asking gardeners to donate their fresh produce to those that are struggling with food insecurity in our community.

Plant a Row for the Hungry begins with the first harvest of spring vegetables. The program accepts all peak-quality fresh vegetables, herbs and fruits beginning June 1 through the end of the growing season.

The initiative has ten drop-off locations throughout Wichita, Andover, Augusta and Maize.

Augusta Ace Home Center, 316 W. 7th Ave. (Augusta)

Brady Nursery, 11200 W. Kellogg

Hillside Nursery, 2200 S. Hillside

Hillside Feed and Seed, 1805 S. Hillside

P&P Seed & Bait, 1901 E. 21st.

Johnson’s Garden Centers, 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13th

Valley Feed & Seed, 1903 S. Meridian

Woodard Mercantile, 4160 N. Maize Rd. (Maize) and 1313 E. US-54 (Andover)

ICT Food Rescue, Town West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive, #307

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com