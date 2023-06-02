Local program seeks fresh produce donations to feed the hungry
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local initiative is asking gardeners to donate their fresh produce to those that are struggling with food insecurity in our community.
Plant a Row for the Hungry begins with the first harvest of spring vegetables. The program accepts all peak-quality fresh vegetables, herbs and fruits beginning June 1 through the end of the growing season.
The initiative has ten drop-off locations throughout Wichita, Andover, Augusta and Maize.
- Augusta Ace Home Center, 316 W. 7th Ave. (Augusta)
- Brady Nursery, 11200 W. Kellogg
- Hillside Nursery, 2200 S. Hillside
- Hillside Feed and Seed, 1805 S. Hillside
- P&P Seed & Bait, 1901 E. 21st.
- Johnson’s Garden Centers, 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13th
- Valley Feed & Seed, 1903 S. Meridian
- Woodard Mercantile, 4160 N. Maize Rd. (Maize) and 1313 E. US-54 (Andover)
- ICT Food Rescue, Town West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive, #307
