Man arrested in connection with ATM thefts at Kansas colleges, universities

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported this week that a multi-state investigation into ATM theft at colleges and universities led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Wichita man. The KBI said the arrest of Michael W. Friess happened with the help of federal, state and local law enforcement.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, the KBI reported Friess surrendering to agents and KHP troopers. The Wichita man was booked into the Harvey County Jail on multiple arrest warrants. The KBI said between December 2022 and February 2023, it investigated thefts involving a suspect who broke into ATMs on college campuses and stole money the machines contained.

The KBI said the thefts happened in several Kansas counties and that the same suspect also broke into rural fire departments and stole lifesaving rescue equipmnt.

Friess was arrested for several counts of charges including burglary, criminal damage to property and theft involving crimes in Cloud, Shawnee, Harvey and McPherson counties.

“Friess is also facing multiple criminal charges in Oklahoma, and additional charges are expected,” the KBI said.

