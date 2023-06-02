Man charged with murder in crash that killed couple

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of crashing a stolen pickup into another vehicle and killing two people inside also made a first appearance in court on Friday.

Jimmy Guinn faces multiple counts of murder in connection to the deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon east of Derby.

Authorities said Guinn was offered a ride and stole the truck then headed toward Derby when the crash occurred.

Alyna Elder and Nathaniel Ashworth were killed in the crash.

Couple killed in crash near Derby (KWCH)

