Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Virginia woke up in the middle of the night and saw communication from the lottery saying he had won $1 million.

After that, there was no going back to sleep for Kendrek Mallory, of Virginia Beach.

Mallory bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® May 15 drawing on his personal device and matched the first five winning numbers.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mallory was given the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. He chose the cash option.

Cash4Life® is played in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
“She’s awake!”: Kan. family shares encouraging update on girl severely injured in boat crash
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
police lights
Possible bomb threat prompts evacuation at E. Wichita Walmart
Fuller family, moving to Wichita from Utah
Utah family moving to Wichita starting over after truck, trailer stolen

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil accept the BMI Icon award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards...
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ lyricist who teamed with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal