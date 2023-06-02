Scattered rain, some heavy, continues into the weekend

Severe storms are not expected, but be prepared for some heavy downpours
Storms remain scattered through Saturday
Storms remain scattered through Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms with some heavy rainfall will remain possible through Friday evening, but overnight, the rain will be much more scattered and not as heavy. Severe weather is not expected with any storms in the area. More chances for rain will be coming up Saturday.

Temperatures will cool back to the 70s for a good part of the state Saturday, but some low 80s remain possible farther east. The wind will remain light out of the east or southeast.

Although a few scattered showers will be possible Sunday, the best chances will shift back toward western Kansas, while areas along and east of I-135 should have a drier day. It will be another day with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Expect drier conditions nearly statewide for next week and it will be warming up. Most days will have highs in the 80s, with upper 80s even a possibility by midweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening storms likely, then cloudy with a few scattered showers late. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, some with heavy rain. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 63.

Sun: High: 83 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

