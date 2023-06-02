Storms stay in the forecast today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we are once again waking up to scattered showers and storms here in south central KS. This activity will linger into the mid-morning hours; however, another round of showers/storms (potentially widespread) is expected in southern KS after 4 or 5pm. Heavy rain and lightning are our main threats with storms, however, we may see a few strong to severe storms with large hail and gusty winds to 65mph.

Storms may impact Riverfest plans this evening so it’s very important you remain updated to the forecast and keep an eye to radar if you have outdoor plans Friday evening! When thunder roars, GO INDOORS!

A good supply of clouds will keep us cooler today compared to the past few days. However, afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s are only a few degrees below normal for the first day of June.

A couple rounds of rain and thunder will sweep across Kansas once again on Saturday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat with any storm. On Sunday, we will start to see our active weather pattern starting to shut down. There is still a chance of a few scattered showers and storms, primarily in far western KS during the late afternoon and evening hours. Much like the previous days, bursts of heavy rain that could lead to flooding will be our main concern.

A weather pattern change is expected early next week transitioning to a drier and warmer pattern. Fewer, if any storms, will lead to warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, and possibly lower 90s by late next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms Likely. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 81.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 84. More clouds than sun. An isolated PM storm or two.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 87. Partly cloudy and warm.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 87. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 90. Partly cloudy and hot.

