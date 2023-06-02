Where’s Shane? Kicking off Riverfest 2023

Turkey legs
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Riverfest is here! Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne joined Shane Konicki Friday morning in downtown for the kick-off of Wichita’s biggest party. Riverfest started with the annual Admiral’s Breakfast. Then, the food court opened for lunch with several different food and dessert options.

The Sundown parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Second and Main. Be on the lookout for the members of the 12 News Morning Show.

The first night of music begins at 8 p.m. with Shaggy and Cash Hollistah followed by opening night fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the highlights for Riverfest on Friday, June 2.
Admission to Riverfest is a $15 button for adults or $5 button for kids 6-12. Five and under is free.

You can find more information on the full list of Riverfest events at wichitariverfest.com.

