Wichita man accused of beating mother to death appears in court

Devin Joel
Devin Joel(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of beating his mother to death with a rock makes a first appearance in court.

Devin Joel is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother Kacey Joel.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the 5700 block of East Central when police found Kacey lying in the backyard of a home.

Police were able to arrest Devin after a short foot chase. His bond is set at $1 million.

