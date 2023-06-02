WPD investigates southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a shooter they say wounded two people early Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. outside a bar near Harry and Webb.

During their investigation, police learned it happened after the owners asked an arguing group to leave. That led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say someone pulled a gun and fired up to five shots. A female in her teens was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile, a man arrived at a Wichita hospital with a gunshot wound. Both victims are expected to survive.

Police say witnesses were initially uncooperative, but later returned to the scene to give information about the suspect. They are also seeking video from nearby businesses. Officers do not know whether the people involved knew each other.

