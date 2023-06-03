LKPD looking for suspect in overnight homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting near the area of 24th and Cedarwood.

LKPD said several 911 calls were made just after 1:00 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots. When officers got on-scene, they talked with witnesses but did not find a victim.

Officers were then called to the hospital and witnessed a vehicle speeding into the ER department entrance. LKPD said officers pulled a white man in his 20s with light brown hair who had been shot multiple times from the back seat of the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

LKPD is asking for your help identifying the victim and looking for a suspect.

Investigators said they’ve been working to get more information from three men who were in the vehicle but each say they don’t know who the victim is.

LKPD said if you have any information and have not yet been contacted by officers, please call dispatch or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

