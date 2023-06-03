LKPD looking for suspect in overnight homicide

The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting...
The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting near the area of 24th and Cedarwood.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting near the area of 24th and Cedarwood.

LKPD said several 911 calls were made just after 1:00 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots. When officers got on-scene, they talked with witnesses but did not find a victim.

Officers were then called to the hospital and witnessed a vehicle speeding into the ER department entrance. LKPD said officers pulled a white man in his 20s with light brown hair who had been shot multiple times from the back seat of the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

LKPD is asking for your help identifying the victim and looking for a suspect.

Investigators said they’ve been working to get more information from three men who were in the vehicle but each say they don’t know who the victim is.

LKPD said if you have any information and have not yet been contacted by officers, please call dispatch or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
Wichita Police are searching for a shooter they say injured two people outside a bar. It...
WPD: 2 injured in shooting at southeast Wichita nightclub
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Andover teen injured in early morning shooting
A man fishing in Cheney Lake found a Jeep under the water and later learned it was stolen more...
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water

Latest News

The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday confirming the Russell Fire...
Russell Fire Chief injured in structure fire, explosion
New cases of kennel cough spotlight health concern in dogs
Kennel cough
New cases of kennel cough spotlight health concern in dogs
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water