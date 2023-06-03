More rain and storms on the way later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After widespread showers and storms yesterday and last night, more showers and storms are are in the forecast this afternoon and evening across Kansas.

Rainfall totals between 0.50-2.00″ were common across Kansas yesterday and last night, helping to alleviate the drought stricken region. More showers and storms will develop through the afternoon. Storms are not expected to become severe, however torrential downpours, frequent lightning and brief wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with the stronger storms. In addition, rainfall amounts could range from 0.50 to 1″ in some areas. Scattered showers should begin to wind down after sunset with a drying trend in the forecast tonight and Sunday. While a few isolated showers and storms may develop Sunday, most of central and eastern Kansas will remain dry.

This trend of drier weather will continue for central and eastern Kansas during the upcoming week, while western Kansas has potential to see more rainfall. Temperatures today will be in the 70s and low 80s, climbing into the middle and upper 80s through the work week. Thunderstorm chances across south-central Kansas may come back into the forecast as early as Thursday, however the best chances of moisture returns next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, some with heavy rain. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 78.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms ending, mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Early morning passing shower, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, then clearing. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Mon: High: 86 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms overnight.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms (evening/night).

