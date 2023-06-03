More storms possible Sunday

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the chance of rain will continue on Sunday before drier weather returns into the week ahead.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move from east to west across the state this evening. Most of the rain will begin to diminish into the night, but isolated showers will remain possible in a few areas.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s over western Kansas to the mid 80s over eastern Kansas.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

A few more storms will be possible on Monday, mainly over western Kansas. Otherwise, the rest of the week ahead will be dry. Temperatures will get warmer with highs in the 80s.

Another stretch of active weather will be possible by next weekend with more storms possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 86 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

